Reds employee tests positive for coronavirus

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () A Cincinnati Reds employee at the team’s spring training complex in Goodyear, Ariz., has tested positive for coronavirus. Reds staff members who came in close contact with the employee are being tested and have been self-quarantined. The Reds didn’t specify whether the employee is a player or whether players were in contact with the employee. The Reds are sending a precautionary notice to anyone who was inside the Reds’ spring training complex between Feb. 29 and March 14. The Reds said…