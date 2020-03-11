Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Reds employee tests positive for coronavirus

Reds employee tests positive for coronavirus

bizjournals Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
A Cincinnati Reds employee at the team’s spring training complex in Goodyear, Ariz., has tested positive for coronavirus. Reds staff members who came in close contact with the employee are being tested and have been self-quarantined. The Reds didn’t specify whether the employee is a player or whether players were in contact with the employee. The Reds are sending a precautionary notice to anyone who was inside the Reds’ spring training complex between Feb. 29 and March 14. The Reds said…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Mass. Eye And Ear Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Mass. Eye And Ear Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:20

 WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

ORU contract employee tests positive [Video]

ORU contract employee tests positive

ORU contract employee tests positive

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published
Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, becomes the first member of Congress with the coronavirus. Diaz-Balart announced the news on Twitter, saying he tested positive. He advised people to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

London Metal Exchange ring-dealing member employee tests positive for coronavirus

The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Monday an employee of one its ring-dealing members had contracted the coronavirus, prompting a number of precautionary...
Reuters India

Denver International Airport employee tests positive for coronavirus

The DIA employee is symptomatic and isolated from others, Denver city officials said in a news release.
Denver Post


Tweets about this

kerston_tae

Kerston Corns RT @sportscronkite: Cincinnati Reds employee at Goodyear Stadium tests positive for COVID-19. Our @realchrisgleas1 has the story https://t.… 9 minutes ago

TU_SportsDude

Mark A. Howe RT @AP_Sports: MLB: Reds' employee in Arizona tests positive for coronavirus. by @apjoekay https://t.co/PB8fT8S3jP 18 minutes ago

sportscronkite

Cronkite News: Phoenix Sports Cincinnati Reds employee at Goodyear Stadium tests positive for COVID-19. Our @realchrisgleas1 has the story… https://t.co/AwYzpd5jHO 29 minutes ago

TheLadyArcher77

@theLadyArcher77 🏹 Reds' employee in Arizona tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/W1UUbLtg1I 50 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Reds' employee in Arizona tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/oG01v76F5H #sports #feedly 1 hour ago

Staymoist369

John. John Staymoist. @MayorCCarlat You're not taking #CoronaVirus serious ma'am. Why are we not following Phoenix? Think about P83 an… https://t.co/QzmE03c7ip 2 hours ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports MLB: Reds' employee in Arizona tests positive for coronavirus. by @apjoekay https://t.co/PB8fT8S3jP 2 hours ago

mlbuk

MLB UK ⚾️🇬🇧 Reds spring training employee tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/ZTP7YrD5xF https://t.co/st0T4ySkSi 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.