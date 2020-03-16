Alert: Dow Jones industrials sink 1,300 points, or 6.3%, erasing nearly all of their gains since President Trump's inauguration

Global  

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Dow Jones industrials sink 1,300 points, or 6.3%, erasing nearly all of their gains since President Trump's inauguration.
 Entire Trump Stock Market Rally Has Been Erased After the Dow's Tuesday loss of 1,800 points, the index fell below 19,732 points. This was the Dow's level on the day before Trump's inauguration, Jan. 19, 2016. The S&P 500 has also nearly completely wiped out its gains during Trump's...

Wall Street extended its deep sell-off Wednesday, and the Dow nearly erased the gains it made under U.S. President Donald Trump. Fred Katayama reports.

New Trump Coronavirus Guidelines Recommend Avoiding Crowds of More Than 10 People President Donald Trump and members of the coronavirus task force spoke at length with the press on Monday..

The Dow has officially erased all gains minted during the Trump presidency· *The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged below its closing level from President Trump's inauguration day, effectively wiping out all gains made during his...
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Major U.S. stock indexes closed sharply lower on Wall Street Wednesday as fears of a prolonged coronavirus-induced recession took hold. The Dow industrials lost...
