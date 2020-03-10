Global  

Coronavirus: Qantas and Jetstar to suspend all international flights

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Qantas and Jetstar to suspend all international flightsQantas and Jetstar are suspending international flights from the end of the month.The move has been triggered by the public health response to the coronavirus crisis although there would be some ''ad hoc'' services possible. READ...
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: American Airlines Suspending 75% Of International Flights

American Airlines Suspending 75% Of International Flights 01:10

 The airline says it will suspend 75% of its long-haul international flights as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The phased suspension begins Monday and will last through at least May 6. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Travelers At Pittsburgh International Airport Have Coronavirus On Their Minds [Video]

Travelers At Pittsburgh International Airport Have Coronavirus On Their Minds

So far, there are no restrictions on domestic flights. Travelers at the Pittsburgh airport have coronavirus on the mind; KDKA's John Shumway reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:00Published
Overseas travellers waiting to be quarantined are stranded at Beijing International Airport [Video]

Overseas travellers waiting to be quarantined are stranded at Beijing International Airport

Oversea travellers waiting to be quarantined amid the COVID-19 pandemic were stranded at Beijing International Airport on March 16. In the video, dozens of travellers piled up on escalator and first..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:53Published

Qantas cuts international capacity, delays A350 order as coronavirus bites

Qantas Airways Ltd will cut its international capacity by nearly 25% over the next six months and delay an order for Airbus A350 planes as part of sweeping...
Reuters

Union fears 'deadly risk' of poor cleaning on Qantas, Jetstar flights

Australian aircraft must be cleaned more thoroughly, a union says, with sleeping blankets being reused on Qantas domestic flights and many Jetstar planes not...
The Age

