India mulls up to $1.6 billion rescue plan for aviation sector after coronavirus: Sources

Zee News Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
India is planning a rescue package worth as much as $1.6 billion for the aviation sector, which has been battered after the coronavirus outbreak forced countries to close borders and brought air travel to a near-halt, two government sources told Reuters.
News video: Coronavirus | PM Modi's speech, Goa 'hoax', India vaccine plan: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus | PM Modi's speech, Goa 'hoax', India vaccine plan: Top 10 updates 03:40

 Cases of Coronavirus infection crossed 150 in India on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief the nation on the fight against Covid-19 on March 19 at 8 pm. Meanwhile, NITI Aayog held a meeting with the government's Principal Scientific Advisor regarding development of a vaccine in India....

