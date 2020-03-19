Global  

Oregon could lose more than 13,300 hotel jobs by early April, estimates say

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Oregon stands to lose more than 13,300 hotel jobs to the coronavirus pandemic by early April, according to new estimates from Britain-based Oxford Economics. Upwards of 46,600 jobs tied to the hotel industry — including direct hotel operations, guest spending, indirect supply chains and more — are expected to evaporate in that time period, according to the mid-March estimates. Those jobs could include construction workers, florists and the like who don’t work at hotels but support them. The…
Recent related news from verified sources

Oregon Symphony cancels March, early April shows

The Oregon Symphony said on Thursday it won’t go forward with any events scheduled March 13 through April 6 at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall after Gov....
bizjournals

Rental company slashes rent prices for Portland-area residents who lose jobs

Ekoliving Apartments, a property management company with more than 600 Portland-area units, said it is slashing rent prices by 25 percent for April and May for...
bizjournals

