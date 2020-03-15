Global  

Coronavirus: Reserve Bank quarantines cash for hygiene, has two years supply

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Reserve Bank quarantines cash for hygiene, has two years supplyThe Reserve Bank will keep all cash coming back to it for at least 14 days for hygiene reasons as it sits on a supply of more than two years.Christian Hawkesby, assistant Reserve Bank governor, said it made the decision in February...
