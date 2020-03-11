COVID-19 update: What you need to know in the Valley about the novel coronavirus
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () More U.S. states and cities are battling the spread of COVID-19 with school closures, cancelations of public gatherings and businesses limiting services that require human contact. As new cases of COVID-19 are being confirmed across the globe, here’s what you need to know about the fast-spreading respiratory virus that causes it. As of March 18, Arizona health officials have confirmed 27 cases and 18 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. Presumptive positive means tests in Arizona have determined…
We know you have questions about the novel coronavirus. A lot of them. We still have questions ourselves, but we're working to find the answers about how to stay safe from COVID-19 and where to go for..
