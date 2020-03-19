Rupee slips past 75-mark against US dollar amid coronavirus uncertainty

Global  

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
he Indian rupee plunged on Thursday and slipped past the 75-mark against US dollar as investors fretted over the sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country and its impact on the economy.
