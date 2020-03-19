Global  

Amazon to shut down Queens, N.Y. hub after worker tests positive for coronavirus

Reuters India Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday that one of its associates had tested positive for coronavirus at its Queens, New York delivery station and it will temporarily shut down the hub for additional sanitation.
