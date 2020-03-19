Global  

Centre mulls up to Rs 12,000 crore rescue plan for aviation sector after coronavirus: Report

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 March 2020
India is planning a rescue package worth as much as $1.6 billion for the aviation sector, which has been battered after the coronavirus outbreak forced countries to close borders and brought air travel to a near-halt, two government sources told Reuters.
Exclusive: India mulls up to $1.6 billion rescue plan for aviation sector after coronavirus - sources

India is planning a rescue package worth as much as $1.6 billion for the aviation sector, which has been battered after the coronavirus outbreak forced countries...
Reuters India

Coronavirus rescue package: Govt still in talks with Air NZ

Coronavirus rescue package: Govt still in talks with Air NZFinance Minister Grant Robertson says he is still in talks with national carrier Air New Zealand, which is excluded from a $600 million package for the aviation...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Mid-Day

