'Race to the bottom': Stocks drop, dollar soars as coronavirus fears overpower stimulus efforts

Business Insider Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
· *Stocks dropped and the US dollar soared on Thursday as coronavirus fears overpowered stimulus efforts.*
· *The European Central Bank unveiled a bond-buying program worth 750 billion euros, or $814 billion, on Wednesday.*
· *President Donald Trump signed a coronavirus relief bill into law, expanding unemployment...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer on the Trillion Dollar Stimulus Package [Video]

Jim Cramer on the Trillion Dollar Stimulus Package

Here's Jim Cramer's thoughts on the trillion dollar stimulus package.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:43Published
Even a trillion dollar promise can't lift global stocks [Video]

Even a trillion dollar promise can't lift global stocks

European and Asian shares slid again Wednesday, even after Donald Trump said he planned a $1 trillion package of aid for the U.S. economy. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Asia stocks extend global rout on coronavirus fears

TOKYO: Stocks in Asia sank at the open on Thursday, extending a global rout as fears intensify over the spread of the new coronavirus, now dubbed a pandemic by...
Bangkok Post

Dollar bounces vs yen as stocks rally, Trump declares U.S. coronavirus emergency

The dollar surged on Friday, posting sharp gains against the safe-haven Japanese yen as stock markets recovered globally and investors cheered efforts by...
Reuters

