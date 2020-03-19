Global  

No commercial international flights to land in India from March 22 for a week

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
India has barred all scheduled international commercial flights from Sunday, March 22 for a week. A government statement issued Thursday said: "No scheduled international commercial passenger aircraft shall be allowed to land in India from March 22, 2020 for one week."
News video: Australia's Qantas to cease international flights

Australia's Qantas to cease international flights 01:47

 Qantas Airways said on Thursday (March 19) it will halt all international flights from late March until at least the end of May, and is putting two-thirds of its workforce on leave after Australia told citizens not to travel overseas due to the coronavirus. Libby Hogan reports.

Govt on Coronavirus: Flights, trains curtailed; elderly, kids stay home [Video]

Govt on Coronavirus: Flights, trains curtailed; elderly, kids stay home

The Central government issued fresh guidelines in light of rising cases of Coronavirus infection in the country. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare addressed the..

Australia's Qantas to cease international flights [Video]

Australia's Qantas to cease international flights

Qantas Airways said on Thursday (March 19) it will halt all international flights from late March until at least the end of May, and is putting two-thirds of its workforce on leave after Australia told..

