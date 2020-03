Public beaches in Gulf Shores will close Friday due to efforts to contain the coronavirus . According to WKRG, Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft has ordered public beaches to close on Friday morning. The Baldwin County Commission is meeting on Thursday and will consider asking the governor to close public beaches on county property. The order only applies to public beaches. Beaches located behind private condos or property will not be affected by the mayor's order. Widespread closure of Alabama…



Recent related videos from verified sources Climate Change Will Wipe out Half of Beaches Worldwide by 2100, Study Claims



Climate Change Will Wipe out Half of Beaches Worldwide by 2100, Study Claims The new analysis can be found in the scientific journal, 'Nature Climate Change.' The study says that beaches.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago Wishbone-Shaped to Green Sand: Here Are Some of the World's Weirdest Beaches



Skip the regular old white sand beaches on your next vacation, and go for one of these unusual ones instead! Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:09 Published on January 31, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this Birmingham Business Journal Some Alabama beaches ordered to close https://t.co/G4ZgFfS5Me 1 hour ago