Some Alabama beaches ordered to close

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Public beaches in Gulf Shores will close Friday due to efforts to contain the coronavirus. According to WKRG, Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft has ordered public beaches to close on Friday morning. The Baldwin County Commission is meeting on Thursday and will consider asking the governor to close public beaches on county property. The order only applies to public beaches. Beaches located behind private condos or property will not be affected by the mayor's order. Widespread closure of Alabama…
