Thursday, 19 March 2020

The Big 3 Detroit automakers - Ford Motor, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles - have decided to shut down all North American plants for the next two weeks as the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the US continues to worsen. The decision was taken on the strong request from the United Auto Workers labor union to the automakers to safeguard its members.