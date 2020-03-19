Global  

Simon Property Group temporarily shuts Stanford Shopping Center, 6 other Bay Area malls over coronavirus

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Simon Property Group, the largest operator of malls and shopping centers in the U.S., said Wednesday it is temporarily closing all of its properties over concerns of the coronavirus. In the Bay Area, Simon owns the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto; Gilroy Premium Outlets in Gilroy; the Great Mall in Milpitas; San Francisco Premium Outlets in San Francisco; Petaluma Village Premium Outlets in Petaluma; Santa Rosa Plaza in Santa Rosa; and the Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton. Indianapolis-based…
