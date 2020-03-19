Simon Property Group temporarily shuts Stanford Shopping Center, 6 other Bay Area malls over coronavirus

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Simon Property Group, the largest operator of malls and shopping centers in the U.S., said Wednesday it is temporarily closing all of its properties over concerns of the coronavirus . In the Bay Area, Simon owns the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto; Gilroy Premium Outlets in Gilroy; the Great Mall in Milpitas; San Francisco Premium Outlets in San Francisco; Petaluma Village Premium Outlets in Petaluma; Santa Rosa Plaza in Santa Rosa; and the Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton. Indianapolis-based…


