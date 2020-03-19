Global  

DFW Coronavirus Tracker: Texas restaurants can deliver booze; Frisco restaurants remain open

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a waiver Wednesday night allowing restaurants to deliver alcohol with food purchases. Starting immediately, Texas restaurants with mixed beverage permits may sell beer, wine or mixed drinks for delivery as long as patrons have ordered food, as well. "These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing," Governor Abbott said in a prepared statement. Governor Abbott also directed…
