Cuomo: Businesses must reduce workforce to 25%, except these essential industries

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said most businesses in New York State will be forced to work with no more than 25% of employees on-site. Cuomo first set the mandatory requirement Wednesday at 50%, suggesting employees telecommute or work in shifts to stop the spread of the coronavirus. At the time, he warned that he could adjust the level based on the rise of COVID-19 rise. On Thursday, cases in New York State rose to more than 4,000, prompting Cuomo to require businesses to cut their on-site workforces…
 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio worked out at his Brooklyn YMCA in New York. The workout came before New York State announced that most non-essential businesses close. According to Business Insider, the precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The New York City...

