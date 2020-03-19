Cuomo: Businesses must reduce workforce to 25%, except these essential industries
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said most businesses in New York State will be forced to work with no more than 25% of employees on-site. Cuomo first set the mandatory requirement Wednesday at 50%, suggesting employees telecommute or work in shifts to stop the spread of the coronavirus. At the time, he warned that he could adjust the level based on the rise of COVID-19 rise. On Thursday, cases in New York State rose to more than 4,000, prompting Cuomo to require businesses to cut their on-site workforces…
