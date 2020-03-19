Government forms Covid-19 economic response task force: PM Modi
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Prime Minister on Thursday announced the formation of a Covid-19 economic response task force to deal with the economic challenges faced by the country in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
Prime Minister Modi said 'social distancing' has proved to be a powerful weapon against the challenge of COVID-19 and India's experience of 'Janta Curfew' will...