Bank of England cuts interest rates again in response to coronavirus and sends the pound soaring from a 35-year low

Business Insider Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Bank of England cuts interest rates again in response to coronavirus and sends the pound soaring from a 35-year low· *The Bank of England has announced that it is cutting interest rates by a further 15bp taking the effective rate to 0.1%. *
· *The bank's monetary policy committee also voted to buy £200 billion ($230 billion) worth of UK government bonds and investment-grade corporate bonds. The decision sent the pound soaring more than...
Recent related news from verified sources

Bank of England slashes interest rates in fight against coronavirus to lowest-ever level

Bank of England slashes interest rates in fight against coronavirus to lowest-ever levelIt has cut its main benchmark rate to 0.25 per cent from 0.75 per cent fearing a threat to the economy driven by the virus.
Tamworth Herald

Bank slashes rates to record low of 0.1% to shore up coronavirus-hit economy

The Bank of England has slashed interest rates to a new historic low of 0.1% and unleashed another £200 billion to boost the economy in its second emergency...
Belfast Telegraph

NaomiJHolland

Naomi Holland RT @BBCRichardM: Bank of England cuts interest rates to 0.1% in an emergency move as it tries to support the UK economy in the face of the… 4 seconds ago

this_s_Jose

Martin Jose°Muriu° ✴️ RT @BBCBreaking: Bank of England cuts interest rates from 0.25% to 0.1% in further emergency move sparked by the coronavirus pandemic https… 39 seconds ago

RuffusMD

Hale Burnside MD RT @guardiannews: Bank of England cuts interest rates to all-time low of 0.1% https://t.co/d00LOmJqFt 1 minute ago

CountrySkills

Kate Watson RT @SkyNews: "We're facing a serious economic crisis alongside the COVID-19 medical crisis" The Bank of England has cut interest rates fro… 2 minutes ago

maeselafana

F A N A RT @AFP: #BREAKING Bank of England cuts interest rate to record low 0.1% from 0.25% in move aimed at stemming economic fallout from #corona… 2 minutes ago

ExpressBizNews

Express Business New Bank of England cuts interest rates to 0.1% - lowest point in history after emergency move THE BANK of England ha… https://t.co/82GzitD2rx 2 minutes ago

theaxvii

Nyb Nwz RT @guardian: Bank of England cuts interest rates to all-time low of 0.1% | Interest rates | The Guardian https://t.co/ZhdomOFMP7 3 minutes ago

RichToon64

Rich @mortgageprison Bank of England cuts interest rates to new historic low https://t.co/hYaCp5xK46 WE R NOT GETTING TH… https://t.co/LlZQt3PHha 4 minutes ago

