Cameron Mitchell closes all restaurants, lays off staff

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

After trying carryout for a few days following Gov. Mike DeWine's order ending dine-in business at all Ohio restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic , Cameron Mitchell Restaurants has opted to fully close all of its restaurants and lay off thousands of employees. “This is, without a doubt, one of the most incredibly difficult times Cameron Mitchell Restaurants has ever faced,” founder Cameron Mitchell said in a news release. Approximately 4,500 employees have been furloughed from Cameron… 👓 View full article

