'Hell is coming': Billionaire Bill Ackman sent the stock market spiraling during a 28-minute interview filled with dire coronavirus warnings

Business Insider Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
'Hell is coming': Billionaire Bill Ackman sent the stock market spiraling during a 28-minute interview filled with dire coronavirus warnings**

· *Bill Ackman warned on Wednesday, March 18 of mass casualties, industries collapsing, and a deep recession if the US government doesn't impose a nationwide shutdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.*
· *The billionaire hedge fund manager's emotional, nearly half-hour CNBC interview pushed an already-vulnerable stock...
News video: Trump Wants $1,000 Checks for Adults, $500 for Kids in Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

Trump Wants $1,000 Checks for Adults, $500 for Kids in Coronavirus Stimulus Bill 01:03

 Trump Wants $1,000 Checks for Adults, $500 for Kids in Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlined the proposal details in an interview with Fox News on Thursday. Congressional leaders are discussing the plan. Steven Mnuchin, Treasury Sec., via CNBC Steven Mnuchin, Treasury...

Coronavirus Could Curb Florida Spending, Tax Cuts [Video]

Coronavirus Could Curb Florida Spending, Tax Cuts

Coronavirus and the stock market plunge have Florida lawmakers considering a cut back on spending so more money can be put into reserves.Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Billionaire Bill Ackman urges Trump to issue a 30-day 'spring break' shutdown to quell coronavirus's economic impact

Billionaire Bill Ackman urges Trump to issue a 30-day 'spring break' shutdown to quell coronavirus's economic impact· *A 30-day "extended Spring Break" shutdown is "the only answer" for saving the economy from a significant coronavirus-driven slowdown, hedge fund founder Bill...
Business Insider

Paul Ackman: Stock Market Will Soar If US Will 'Shut Down' for 30 Days

Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman called on the president to both close the nation’s borders and offer Americans a one-month tax holiday “Spring Break.”
Newsmax


