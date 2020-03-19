Global  

Bank of England ramps up bond-buying, cuts rates to near zero

Reuters Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The Bank of England promised 200 billion pounds of bond purchases and cut its key interest rate to 0.1% in a second emergency move in just over a week to try to mitigate the hit to Britain's economy from the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Bank of England cuts rates to 0.1%, ramps up bond-buying

Bank of England cuts rates to 0.1%, ramps up bond-buying 00:55

 The Bank of England cut interest rates to 0.1% on Thursday, its second emergency rate cut in just over a week, and promised 200 billion pounds of bond purchases in a fresh attempt to shield Britain's economy from the coronavirus outbreak. Adam Reed reports.

