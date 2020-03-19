Billy Joel follows Rolling Stones in postponing Charlotte concert Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

What would have marked the first concert at Bank of America Stadium in the past decade has been postponed a bit as Charlotte and the rest of the world cope with the coronavirus pandemic . Billy Joel announced Thursday that his concert scheduled next month at BofA Stadium in uptown Charlotte will be pushed back until 2021. The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter was slated to perform on April 18 at the 75,000-seat NFL stadium. The concert has been rescheduled for April 17, 2021. Tickets purchased… 👓 View full article

