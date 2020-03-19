Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Billy Joel follows Rolling Stones in postponing Charlotte concert

Billy Joel follows Rolling Stones in postponing Charlotte concert

bizjournals Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
What would have marked the first concert at Bank of America Stadium in the past decade has been postponed a bit as Charlotte and the rest of the world cope with the coronavirus pandemic. Billy Joel announced Thursday that his concert scheduled next month at BofA Stadium in uptown Charlotte will be pushed back until 2021. The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter was slated to perform on April 18 at the 75,000-seat NFL stadium. The concert has been rescheduled for April 17, 2021. Tickets purchased…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBJnewsroom

Charlotte Business Journal The Billy Joel and Rolling Stones concerts are among four booked at Bank of America Stadium this spring and summer. https://t.co/zkEfG3EK7N 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.