Playboy Magazine Shuts Down Print Edition, Citing Coronavirus

Bangkok Post Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Playboy magazine, the once pace-setting journal that chronicled the sexual revolution through a mix of high-gloss nude photographs and top-rate fiction and journalism, will end its print run in the U.S. after nearly seven decades on the newsstand, Playboy Enterprises Inc. said Wednesday.
