IlhamB RT @thejackofall: I stand with ⁦@NikkiHaley⁩. No government (or taxpayers) bailout. @Boeing has spent a boatload of money on stock buybac… 32 minutes ago Dan Wayment Nikki Haley exits Boeing board https://t.co/YEjjur3Lnj Sure she does. 1 hour ago Kogonuso Nikki Haley exits Boeing board, saying she opposes US bailout https://t.co/NwB8aks0S8 1 hour ago sathit kumar Nikki Haley exits Boeing board, saying she opposes US bailout https://t.co/Bo6DXZtdSr via @bangkokpostnews 1 hour ago Kogonuso Nikki Haley exits Boeing board, saying she opposes US bailout https://t.co/sZ6pbGMVV2 via @SatankMKR 2 hours ago Michael I stand with ⁦@NikkiHaley⁩. No government (or taxpayers) bailout. @Boeing has spent a boatload of money on stock… https://t.co/k7jsO78ak7 3 hours ago JTHardy Nikki Haley exits #Boeing board, saying she opposes #BoeingBailout 👍https://t.co/vgQIcWnCNa 3 hours ago sammy weir AFP: "Nikki Haley exits Boeing board, saying she opposes US bailout " She'd rather hold on to an ideological posit… https://t.co/mvPMPny6qm 4 hours ago