Bank of England ramps up bond-buying, cuts rates to near zero
Friday, 20 March 2020 () The Bank of England promised 200 billion pounds of bond purchases and cut its key interest rate to 0.1% in a second emergency move in just over a week to try to mitigate the hit to Britain's economy from the coronavirus outbreak.
The Bank of England cut interest rates to 0.1% on Thursday, its second emergency rate cut in just over a week, and promised 200 billion pounds of bond purchases in a fresh attempt to shield Britain's economy from the coronavirus outbreak. Adam Reed reports.
The Bank of England slashed interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday and announced support for bank lending just hours before the unveiling of a... France 24 Also reported by •SeattlePI.com
