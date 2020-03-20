Global  

GameStop stores remaining open amid coronavirus as people adapt to virtual working

bizjournals Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Challenged retailer GameStop isn’t powering down its stores. The Grapevine video-game retailer said its products at sites around the country are playing a key role as more people work from home with the efforts around the coronavirus, according to a statement from the company. “While GameStop is best known as a provider of gaming and home entertainment systems, we also offer a wide array of products and devices that are important to facilitate remote work, distance learning and virtual connectivity,”…
 With people forced to stay in their homes, fitness routines are interrupted -- or are they? CBS2's Alice Gainer shows us how people are getting their blood pumping.

