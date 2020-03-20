NZ dollar rebounds; greenback falls on California lockdown Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The New Zealand dollar rebounded after the greenback was hammered in the wake of the entire state of California going into full lockdown to try to slow the spread of the The New Zealand dollar rebounded after the greenback was hammered in the wake of the entire state of California going into full lockdown to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus .The kiwi was trading at 57.51 US cents at 5pm... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this