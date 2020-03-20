Stores set up senior shopping hours amid coronavirus fears

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )





Target, Whole Foods, Walmart and Dollar General, as well as supermarkets in Europe, began dedicating early morning shopping times for older customers this week. The theory is that allowing seniors to shop among smaller crowds could reduce their chances of acquiring the virus and give them first crack at buying



The idea seems to have worked well in smaller shops but backfired in some larger stores, where big crowds made “



“If you didn’t have coronavirus before you got there, you probably do now," said Roger Glenn Miller, 82, after he showed up Thursday morning at a Stop & Shop grocery store in North Providence, Rhode Island, along with about 200 other seniors.



Don Gregson, 81, had a similar experience at the same Stop & Shop. Gregson said he expected to shop with a small group of seniors but instead found aisles crowded with people.



When he saw the number of people in the store, Gregson slipped on a surgical mask he carries in his pocket, then bought 4 gallons (15 liters) of distilled water for the machine he needs for sleep apnea.



“I'm sure they were trying to do the right thing, but somehow the planning went astray,” he said.



