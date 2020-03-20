Global  

Bank of England cancels annual stress test of banks

Reuters India Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The Bank of England said on Friday it was cancelling this year's stress test of eight major banks and building societies to enable them to focus on providing lending through the coronavirus crisis.
Worried customers were seen queuing up outside Yes Bank's branches in India earlier this month. The reason? The country's fifth largest private bank suspended its operations and was placed under a..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 24:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

EU delays banks stress test, eases capital rules on coronavirus

European Union banking regulators have delayed this year's stress test and eased some capital rules to avoid banks turning off the taps to an economy reeling...
Reuters India

ECB lends banks $112 billion to ease funding stress

The European Central Bank on Wednesday lent euro zone banks $112 billion at two auctions aimed at easing stress in the U.S. dollar funding market, part of the...
Reuters India

