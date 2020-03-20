Global  

Germany plans half-trillion support fund for corona-struck firms: Der Spiegel

Reuters Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Germany plans a half-trillion euro fund to support companies thrown into payments difficulties by the coronavirus crisis, which will have the ability to guarantee liabilities or even inject capital when needed, Der Spiegel reported on Friday.
