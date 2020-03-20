Global  

German unemployment could top three million in worst coronavirus case - institute

Friday, 20 March 2020
Germany's unemployment could climb by 90,000 to 2.356 million in 2020 if the crisis caused by the coronavirus epidemic is mild, but the number of people out of work could top 3 million if the crisis is more severe, the IAB labour market research institute said.
