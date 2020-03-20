'Central banks are on their A-game': Stocks, oil, and bitcoin rally as stimulus efforts temper coronavirus fears
· *Markets were a sea of green on Friday as investors backed authorities to mitigate the economic fallout from coronavirus.*
· *The Federal Reserve set up temporary access to billions of dollars to nine central banks hit by greenback shortages.*
· *Senate Republicans unveiled a $1 trillion stimulus plan that includes...
U.S. stocks rebounded Thursday after recent steep losses as policymakers around the world took further emergency actions to try to help financial markets cope with deep coronavirus-driven economic damage. Fred Katayama reports.