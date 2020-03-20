Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Walmart hiring 150K new workers, commits $25M to combat virus

Walmart hiring 150K new workers, commits $25M to combat virus

bizjournals Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Walmart plans to hire 150,000 new workers through the end of May to meet increased customer demand driven by the coronavirus outbreak and plans to provide a cash bonus to hourly workers for their “dedication to serving customers in a time of an unprecedented national health crisis.” Walmart said the new-hire roles will be temporary at first but may convert to permanent jobs, and that the company has reached out to hard-hit industries like restaurants and hospitality to find workers. Rival…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: Walmart, Publix, Kroger, Dollar General among stores changing hours

Walmart, Publix, Kroger, Dollar General among stores changing hours 01:52

 Some stores are also extending hours for seniors only

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Emergency medical workers return home from Wuhan as coronavirus begins to subside in Chinese city [Video]

Emergency medical workers return home from Wuhan as coronavirus begins to subside in Chinese city

3000 police in Wuhan saw off medical workers who came from other provinces to help battle with coronavirus, and now are returning home since the virus has peaked. In the video, provided by local..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:47Published
Chinese airport welcomes home flight carrying coronavirus medical workers with water arch [Video]

Chinese airport welcomes home flight carrying coronavirus medical workers with water arch

An airport in eastern China set up a welcome ceremony for the coronavirus medical workers flying back home from Wuhan. The video, shot in the city of Hefei in Anhui Province on March 18, shows the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:51Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon wants to hire 100,000 new workers to meet coronavirus demand

Amazon wants to hire 100,000 new workers to meet coronavirus demandIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Amazon is looking to hire 100,000 new warehouse and delivery workers to meet increased demands for shipments as a...
The Verge

Walmart Hiring 150,000, Pay Bonuses as Parking Lot Virus Testing Looms

Walmart Inc. is hiring 150,000 temporary workers to meet surging demand for everyday goods, as the U.S. retail giant prepares to start coronavirus tests in store...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

boy12_jimmy

Support @GenFlynn⭐⭐⭐@codeofvets RT @ABC11_WTVD: Walmart hiring 150,000 workers, paying employees $365M in cash bonuses https://t.co/smjz7DzdxQ 15 seconds ago

daisygaona21

daisy gaona RT @ABC30: Walmart says it's praising employees for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic, and they're looking to add more people… 1 minute ago

LowellSunNews

The Lowell Sun Walmart said late Thursday that it plans to hire 150,000 U.S. hourly workers for its stores and distribution center… https://t.co/Mg2HCxOYW3 18 minutes ago

SentandEnt

Sentinel&Enterprise Walmart said late Thursday that it plans to hire 150,000 U.S. hourly workers for its stores and distribution center… https://t.co/TZTWdgyjPn 18 minutes ago

NoahMilly

Noah Miller RT @fox13: Walmart announced Thursday that it will be providing cash bonuses for its hourly associates for their work during the coronaviru… 19 minutes ago

TheSleepyRivera

🇨🇴El Brujo Negro🇨🇺 RT @WGNTCW27: Walmart announced Thursday that it will be providing cash bonuses for its hourly associates for their work during the coronav… 19 minutes ago

WGNTCW27

WGNT CW 27 Walmart announced Thursday that it will be providing cash bonuses for its hourly associates for their work during t… https://t.co/Q5e3q8yJ4V 20 minutes ago

fox13

FOX 13 News Utah Walmart announced Thursday that it will be providing cash bonuses for its hourly associates for their work during t… https://t.co/WE0Ev3TrxN 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.