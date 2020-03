Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

**



· *US intial jobless claims could spike to a record 2.25 million this week as

· *"Many US states have reported unprecedented surges in jobless claims this week," economist David Choi and his team said in a research note.*

· *New claims for... **· *US intial jobless claims could spike to a record 2.25 million this week as coronavirus -driven layoffs hit the labor market, according to Goldman Sachs.*· *"Many US states have reported unprecedented surges in jobless claims this week," economist David Choi and his team said in a research note.*· *New claims for 👓 View full article