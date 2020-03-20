Global  

Tom Brady officially signs with the Buccaneers, ending the Winston era

bizjournals Friday, 20 March 2020
It’s okay Tampa Bay, you can stop holding your breath now. Tom Brady is officially the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  The star quarterback announced the news on his Instagram Friday morning. A statement from the team soon followed. Brady officially signed his deal, a reported two-year deal valued at $30 million a year, Friday morning. Even before pen was put to paper, many expected his deal to have an exponential impact on both the team and Tampa Bay.  Sports marketing…
News video: Tom Brady Expected to Sign With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady Expected to Sign With Tampa Bay Buccaneers 01:19

 Tom Brady Expected to Sign With Tampa Bay Buccaneers The star quarterback is headed to Tampa Bay barring any unforeseen circumstances, according to ESPN. There has yet to be an official announcement or expected signing date. Brady released a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday, saying goodbye to the...

Buccaneers Fan Living In Boston Is Pretty Happy Tom Brady Likely To Sign With Tampa [Video]

Buccaneers Fan Living In Boston Is Pretty Happy Tom Brady Likely To Sign With Tampa

Most New Englanders are not very happy that Tom Brady is taking his talents to Tampa Bay. That is not the case for Damon Brown.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:47Published
6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady expected to sign with the Bucs [Video]

6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady expected to sign with the Bucs

Finally, some good news for Bucs fans as NFL icon Tom Brady is expected to join the Buccaneers.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:12Published

'New football journey': Tom Brady signs with Buccaneers

'New football journey': Tom Brady signs with BuccaneersSix-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOX Sports

Opinion: Why is Tom Brady leaving Patriots for Buccaneers? Simple — because he can

By most measures, the Buccaneers seem like a bizarre fit for Tom Brady. But look a little closer and you'll see why the QB was drawn to his new team.
USATODAY.com


