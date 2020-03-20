Richard Rapoza's work at Abbott makes life-saving medical tech possible
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Dr. Richard Rapoza says the revelation of his Latino heritage can occasionally happen involuntarily. The Nicaragua-born medical-technology expert recalled listening to a presentation in which a cardiologist presented a scenario in which a patient that’s unaware of the risks of certain medications could drop dead of a heart attack on the street. “Unexpectedly, I let out a ‘Dios mio!’ (“Oh my god,” in Spanish), which everyone heard, and everyone laughed,” Rapoza recalled. “I felt like…