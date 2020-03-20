Pot stockpiles, supply chain disruptions, and CBD hand sanitizer: How the cannabis industry is preparing for — and reeling from — the coronavirus pandemic
Friday, 20 March 2020 () · People are stockpiling pot as many cities order non-essential retail stores to close, in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
· Despite strong sales numbers, investors, experts, and analysts told Business Insider that the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will be dire. They said that it will disrupt supply...
With employees who can't work from home and supply chain disruptions, local manufacturers ask themselves what they can do to shield against a global pandemic. bizjournals Also reported by •Reuters •OilPrice.com