JFK Airport control tower closed for cleaning after employee tests positive for coronavirus

bizjournals Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The control tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City was being cleaned Friday morning after a worker there was diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. While a professional cleaning company cleans the facility, air traffic controllers will work from another location at the airport. That's part of a long-time contingency plan to keep operations running, the FAA said. An FAA technician assigned to the air traffic control tower at JFK…
