Cuomo calls for 100% workforce reduction; except essential businesses

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called for 100 percent workforce reduction, except for essential services, in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus . The governor also addressed the state's need to get more medical supplies and more hospital beds to treat potential COVID-19 patients. He said the state has to increase the current 50,000 bed capacity. WGRZ-TV has additional coverage of Cuomo's Friday briefing. 👓 View full article

