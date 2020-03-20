Cuomo calls for 100% workforce reduction; except essential businesses
Friday, 20 March 2020 () New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called for 100 percent workforce reduction, except for essential services, in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus. The governor also addressed the state's need to get more medical supplies and more hospital beds to treat potential COVID-19 patients. He said the state has to increase the current 50,000 bed capacity. WGRZ-TV has additional coverage of Cuomo's Friday briefing.
