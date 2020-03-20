Global  

4 senators are now under fire for selling major stock holdings as coronavirus spread across the US

Business Insider Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
4 senators are now under fire for selling major stock holdings as coronavirus spread across the US· *Richard Burr, Kelly Loeffler, James Inhofe, and Dianne Feinstein came under fire after reports emerged they had sold stock as coronavirus spread in the US.*
· *Burr was significantly criticized for selling at least $628,000 in stock while being part of a panel that had access to classified government information on...
News video: US Senators Sold Stocks After Coronavirus Briefings in January

US Senators Sold Stocks After Coronavirus Briefings in January 01:00

 U.S. Senators Sold Stocks After Coronavirus Briefings in January Four U.S. senators sold stocks after receiving briefings in late January about the emerging threat of the coronavirus. Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) sold their shares before the market plunged due to the...

Dodgy GOP Senators Cash In With Coronavirus Selloff [Video]

Dodgy GOP Senators Cash In With Coronavirus Selloff

Two GOP Senators sold off millions of dollars in stocks after receiving private briefings about the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:40Published
Store shelves at several major retailers are bare as people stock up for coronavirus [Video]

Store shelves at several major retailers are bare as people stock up for coronavirus

WIth the coronavirus is here in Michigan, people are preparing and stocking up on food and supplies just in case. Store shelves at several major retailers are empty or nearly empty of tissues, toilet..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:00Published

Three More Senators Reported to Have Sold Large Stock Holdings Before Coronavirus Meltdown

Three More Senators Reported to Have Sold Large Stock Holdings Before Coronavirus MeltdownThree more Senators reportedly sold significant shares in their personal stock portfolio shortly after receiving classified into about the ill effects of then...
Mediaite

Second Republican Senator Reportedly Sold Off Stock Holdings Ahead of Coronavirus Market Plummet

Second Republican Senator Reportedly Sold Off Stock Holdings Ahead of Coronavirus Market PlummetA new report indicates that Senate Intel Committee chairman *Richard Burr* (R-NC) was not the only member of Congress who moved to sell a large portion of their...
Mediaite


