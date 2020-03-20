Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 3M ramps up production of respirator masks and other COVID-fighting tools

3M ramps up production of respirator masks and other COVID-fighting tools

bizjournals Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
3M Co. is ramping up production worldwide to arm healthcare workers with the tools to fight COVID-19. Since the coronavirus outbreak, the Maplewood-based company has doubled its global output of N95 respirators to an annual rate of over 1.1 billion per year, or nearly 100 million per month, according to a press release issued Friday.  In the U.S., 3M currently manufactures more than 400 million N95 respirators annually, which is increasingly being directed to support both government and public…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MplsLocalBiZ

Mpls Local Business New post: 3M ramps up production of respirator masks and other COVID-fighting tools 3M Co. is ramping up production… https://t.co/tYajKy4MZK 5 hours ago

Cathy96106041

Cathy Mc in Mpls @esmemurphy Esme- can you ask local 3M Executives about whether, given our slide ties with the company, Minnesota c… https://t.co/g4tuh3sU4M 6 hours ago

CJNelson7

Chris Nelson RT @MSPBJnews: Maplewood-based 3M is doubling its global output of N95 respirator masks to nearly 100 million per month in an effort to slo… 13 hours ago

MSPBJnews

MplsStPaulBizJournal Maplewood-based 3M is doubling its global output of N95 respirator masks to nearly 100 million per month in an effo… https://t.co/Db96h3dlpp 13 hours ago

BizPartnership

Business Partnership RT @KatieNadeau: @BizPartnership member @3M ramps up production of respirator masks and other #COVID19 fighting tools https://t.co/yd1Bv8A6… 13 hours ago

KatieNadeau

Katie Nadeau @BizPartnership member @3M ramps up production of respirator masks and other #COVID19 fighting tools https://t.co/yd1Bv8A6wG 13 hours ago

telinnerud

telinnerud PPE=Personal protective equipment. More reading: https://t.co/6scQ8Z3Lay https://t.co/OAWTjFdw4X 4/5 2 days ago

shero4hire

Kitty Soze RT @joesahfeen: @landis_lain @shero4hire 3m who makes the masks have been working in overdrive to make more... its a GLOBAL issue and not t… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.