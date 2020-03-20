Global  

Wolf said closed businesses can apply for waiver, works on small business loan program

bizjournals Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Gov. Tom Wolf encouraged businesses whose physical locations were closed by his order Thursday to apply for a waiver if they think they've wrongly been classified as "non-life-sustaining" and also said the commonwealth was working on a $60 million loan program for small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 closures and economic disruption. Some businesses and U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12th District, have urged the governor to rescind his order Thursday night to close the physical locations…
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: Ohio small businesses eager for COVID-19 disaster loans

Ohio small businesses eager for COVID-19 disaster loans 02:35

 More than 1,400 companies have documented a need for SBA loans to handle fallout from coronavirus. Can the SBA handle the predicted volume of applications?

