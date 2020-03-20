Illinois issues statewide shelter-in-place order

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered all state residents to shelter in place . The order, which exempts trips out for essentials, begins Saturday and applies to all of the state's 12.9 million residents, Pritzker said during a Friday press conference. The shelter-in-place effort is a response to limit the spread of COVID-19. Illinois is the second U.S. state, after California, to issue the order. Last week, Pritzker declared a state of emergency in Illinois, ordered the state's schools to…


