Illinois issues statewide shelter-in-place order

Friday, 20 March 2020 () Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered all state residents to shelter in place. The order, which exempts trips out for essentials, begins Saturday and applies to all of the state’s 12.9 million residents, Pritzker said during a Friday press conference. The shelter-in-place effort is a response to limit the spread of COVID-19. Illinois is the second U.S. state, after California, to issue the order. Last week, Pritzker declared a state of emergency in Illinois, ordered the state’s schools to…
