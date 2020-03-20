OIA's post-spring break traffic plummets as coronavirus impacts travel
Friday, 20 March 2020 () The Orlando International Airport saw less than half of its expected travel on March 20 due to cancellations and reduced traffic caused by the coronavirus. The airport, which is Florida’s busiest with more than 50 million passengers last year, said goodbye to 33,833 passengers as they flew home after spring break — a huge difference from the projected 76,841 expected. Here’s more from the airport: The complete shutdown of travel from Europe, as well as the reduction of travel domestically…