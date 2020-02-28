Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Dick Van Dyke Vamps for Sen. Bernie Sanders by Strutting, Singing at L.A. Rally

Dick Van Dyke Vamps for Sen. Bernie Sanders by Strutting, Singing at L.A. Rally

TMZ.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Come for Sen. Bernie Sanders, stay for Dick Van Dyke's awesome vamping ... which includes a serious strut the Bernie Bros will probably be adopting. The film and TV legend was called to duty ... doing some intros Sunday night at Bernie's rally at…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published < > Embed
News video: Sen. Bernie Sanders wins in Kern County and California

Sen. Bernie Sanders wins in Kern County and California 01:21

 Sen. Bernie Sanders wins in Kern County and California

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bernie Sanders rallies supporters in Flint following stops in Detroit, Dearborn [Video]Bernie Sanders rallies supporters in Flint following stops in Detroit, Dearborn

Bernie Sanders rallies supporters in Flint following stops in Detroit, Dearborn

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:07Published

Bernie Sanders continues 5-stop tour in Michigan [Video]Bernie Sanders continues 5-stop tour in Michigan

Bernie Sanders continues 5-stop tour in Michigan

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Democracy 2020 Digest: Sanders heavy on electability, light on revolution, on eve of SC primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders is touting his electability – and apparently cutting back on his campaign trail use of the word ‘revolution.’ The populist senator from...
FOXNews.com

Sanders congratulates Biden on primary win, eyes Super Tuesday: 'You cannot win them all'

Following Joe Biden's South Carolina primary victory, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., held a campaign rally in Virginia and congratulated the former vice president,...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CharmaineShann

Charmaine Shannon Dick Van Dyke Vamps for Sen. Bernie Sanders by Strutting, Singing at L.A. Rally https://t.co/Tw2hP92R8d via @TMZ 2 days ago

conociaunHD_P

wilson villa Dick Van Dyke Vamps for Sen. Bernie Sanders by Strutting, Singing at L.A. Rally https://t.co/dby9Yj3LwA https://t.co/SamttWe7mN 4 days ago

highbury112

Adnan Akram Dick Van Dyke Vamps for Sen. Bernie Sanders by Strutting, Singing at L.A. Rally https://t.co/2XhMNsY0b6 5 days ago

GetUpStandUp2

Susan DuFresne Dick Van Dyke Vamps for Sen. Bernie Sanders by Strutting, Singing at L.A. Rally https://t.co/t3HV2EViSh via @TMZ #VoteForBernie #DickVanDyke 5 days ago

real_walzy

walzy RT @TMZ: Dick Van Dyke Vamps for Sen. Bernie Sanders by Strutting, Singing at L.A. Rally https://t.co/4w8cjgGQgU 5 days ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics Dick Van Dyke Vamps for Sen. Bernie Sanders by Strutting, Singing at L.A. Rally https://t.co/AWIZg3hV8x 5 days ago

HendersonAlan

Alan Henderson Dick Van Dyke Vamps for Sen. Bernie Sanders by Strutting, Singing at L.A. Rally https://t.co/PY1WDhuxIF via @TMZ 5 days ago

dreamgirls

dreamgirls 🌎 Dick Van Dyke Vamps for Sen. Bernie Sanders by Strutting, Singing at L.A. Rally https://t.co/gCX3uWfGba 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.