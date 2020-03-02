'Inside the Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dead at 93 from Bladder Cancer

sbzfteyee RT @wendywilkinsoz: James Lipton, Creator and Host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' Dies at 93 https://t.co/dlKFIBix7A via @thr 31 minutes ago

Alan RT @IAMDANNYROYCE: Many thanks to you James Lipton for inspiring and motivating me as a host. Inside the Actors Studio was an incredible pl… 37 minutes ago

Thomas McGregor 🇺🇸 RIP James Lipton, host of ‘Inside the Actors Studio,’ dies at 93 - this his hard. Love his work. 😭 #jameslipton https://t.co/8XyT8Zlhmu 49 minutes ago

Qanuck 1312) James Lipton, "Inside the Actors Studio" host, dies at 93. h/t @lynnemiles01 h/t @LaurieS64123094 https://t.co/LMIwRF3YoK 3 hours ago

Gracey Hitchcock RT @kernhofer: If Heaven exists. I wonder what God is telling James Lipton now. I bet he’d be getting a rave review. ⁦⁦@actorsstudioCR⁩ Jam… 3 hours ago

❄️👸🏼 RT @NYTObits: James Lipton, who was best known for his in-depth interviews of celebrities as the host of “Inside the Actors Studio,” has d… 3 hours ago