Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > 'Inside the Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dead at 93 from Bladder Cancer

'Inside the Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dead at 93 from Bladder Cancer

TMZ.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
"Inside the Actors Studio" host and veteran TV writer James Lipton has died ... TMZ has learned. Lipton passed away peacefully Monday morning at his New York City home. His wife, Kedakai Turner, tells TMZ James had been battling bladder cancer. She…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Longtime 'Inside The Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dies At 93

Longtime 'Inside The Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dies At 93 01:51

 His intimate interviews with roughly 300 dramatic artists earned Lipton the Critics' Choice Television Award for best reality host.

Recent related videos from verified sources

James Lipton, host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' dead at 93 [Video]James Lipton, host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' dead at 93

Ovation TV confirmed the news of Lipton's death on Monday via Twitter.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:18Published

James Lipton Dies at 93, The New 'Bachelorette' Revealed & Judge Judy to End After 25 Seasons | THR News [Video]James Lipton Dies at 93, The New 'Bachelorette' Revealed & Judge Judy to End After 25 Seasons | THR News

James Lipton, creator and host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' dies at age 93, the shocking next star of 'The Bachelorette' is revealed and 'Judge Judy' is coming to an end.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 04:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Longtime 'Inside The Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dies At 93

Longtime 'Inside The Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dies At 93Watch VideoJames Lipton died on Monday at 93 years old. His wife confirmed his death to multiple news outlets and said he had been battling bladder...
Newsy Also reported by •ExtraCTV NewsReuters IndiaSeattle TimesCBS NewsDenver PostJust JaredCBC.caThe WrapMediaiteUSATODAY.com

ShowBiz Minute: Lipton, Matthews, Allen

"Inside the Actors Studio" host James Lipton dies at 93; Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC, cites comments to women; A memoir by Woody Allen is coming out next...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sbzfteyee

sbzfteyee RT @wendywilkinsoz: James Lipton, Creator and Host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' Dies at 93 https://t.co/dlKFIBix7A via @thr 31 minutes ago

D_Litious

Alan RT @IAMDANNYROYCE: Many thanks to you James Lipton for inspiring and motivating me as a host. Inside the Actors Studio was an incredible pl… 37 minutes ago

realtmcgregor

Thomas McGregor 🇺🇸 RIP James Lipton, host of ‘Inside the Actors Studio,’ dies at 93 - this his hard. Love his work. 😭 #jameslipton https://t.co/8XyT8Zlhmu 49 minutes ago

mischabi

❌m❌c❌⭐⭐⭐ 🐶 Goji❤my pup RT @TrueQanuck11: 1312) James Lipton, "Inside the Actors Studio" host, dies at 93. h/t @lynnemiles01 h/t @LaurieS64123094 https://t.co/LMI… 3 hours ago

TrueQanuck11

Qanuck 1312) James Lipton, "Inside the Actors Studio" host, dies at 93. h/t @lynnemiles01 h/t @LaurieS64123094 https://t.co/LMIwRF3YoK 3 hours ago

graceysays

Gracey Hitchcock RT @kernhofer: If Heaven exists. I wonder what God is telling James Lipton now. I bet he’d be getting a rave review. ⁦⁦@actorsstudioCR⁩ Jam… 3 hours ago

ShON25486781

❄️👸🏼 RT @NYTObits: James Lipton, who was best known for his in-depth interviews of celebrities as the host of “Inside the Actors Studio,” has d… 3 hours ago

danketch69

🇨🇦 K-BoB 🍕 James Lipton, longtime host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' has died at 93 - CNN whoa, I just heard... He may be g… https://t.co/SDtF5OrnFG 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.