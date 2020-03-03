Global  

Alex Trebek Donates $100k to Homeless Shelter

TMZ.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Alex Trebek proves time and again he's selfless despite his own personal struggles ... this time, lending his hand to L.A.'s desperate homeless crisis. The beloved game show host donated $100k to the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission ... a…
News video: Alex Trebek Donates $100K To Homeless Shelter

Alex Trebek Donates $100K To Homeless Shelter 00:39

 Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek recently donated $100,000 to a Los Angeles homeless shelter.

'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Says He's Beating The Odds, Marks 1 Year Cancer Milestone [Video]"Jeopardy!" Host Alex Trebek Says He's Beating The Odds, Marks 1 Year Cancer Milestone

Game show host Alex Trebek gave an update on his battle against cancer as the 79-year-old celebrates a milestone. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:24Published

Alex Trebek shares emotional update one year after cancer diagnosis [Video]Alex Trebek shares emotional update one year after cancer diagnosis

On March 4, Trebek took to social media to update everyone about his current state of health.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published

clarkhydra

Mary Ann Clark "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek donates $100,000 to a Los Angeles homeless shelter https://t.co/cnBUoriDlj via @CBSNewsEnt 3 hours ago

BEPattersonII1

B. E. Patterson II 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇨🇱 RT @ElizabetGood: This is what that billionaire***could've done with his $657 Million instead of wasting it on his fucking ego trip. htt… 9 hours ago

AtlantaLiberal

D.S. Ragsdale ✝️ RT @GuiltyHonkey: Alex Trebek Donates $100K to Los Angeles Homeless Shelter and Will Have Wing Named After Him: Report https://t.co/3OHFRbU… 1 day ago

GuiltyHonkey

Make L.A Great Again 🇺🇸 Alex Trebek Donates $100K to Los Angeles Homeless Shelter and Will Have Wing Named After Him: Report https://t.co/3OHFRbUbz0 via @people 1 day ago

kathysmith2k7

k Alex Trebek Donates $100k to California Non-Profit That Helps the Homeless https://t.co/oOc1adlvLa 2 days ago

RealityBeaker

Reality Beaker Gotta love Alex Trebek @Jeopardy https://t.co/1gcx0Qc1Iw 2 days ago

JennyEldPinilla

Jenny Eldá Pinilla. RT @DoYouRemember: Alex Trebek Donates $100K To LA Homeless Shelter — Wing To Be Named After Him https://t.co/p6EfjPnqJf 2 days ago

