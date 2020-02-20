Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Police Body Cam Shows Fatal Shooting of 'ER' Actress Vanessa Marquez

Police Body Cam Shows Fatal Shooting of 'ER' Actress Vanessa Marquez

TMZ.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Cops repeatedly warned "ER" actress Vanessa Marquez to put down a gun before they opened fire -- and the incredibly tense scene plays out in this bodycam footage police just released. In the video, from August 2018, cops entered Vanessa's South…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Body Cam Video Shows Moments Before Police Fatally Shoot 'ER' Actress Vanessa Marquez

Body Cam Video Shows Moments Before Police Fatally Shoot 'ER' Actress Vanessa Marquez 00:57

 The actress was found in bed experiencing seizures, and pulled out scissors and what appeared to be a gun. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Body Camera Video Showing Fatal Police-Involved Shooting In Baltimore County Released [Video]Body Camera Video Showing Fatal Police-Involved Shooting In Baltimore County Released

A Baltimore County police officer who fatally shot a man during a traffic stop on I-83 in Baltimore County is back on active duty, the department said Thursday.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:06Published

Eight people killed outside shops in Germany [Video]Eight people killed outside shops in Germany

The man suspected of two fatal shootings in the city of Hanau has been found dead at his home, police said. Officers in Germany also found another body at the same address in the early hours of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Graphic Footage of 'ER' Star Vanessa Marquez's Shooting Death Released by Police

A body cam captured a tense moment when the actress was shot and killed by police as she pulled a gun on officers following a welfare check at an apartment in...
AceShowbiz

Maryland police officer won’t be charged in fatal shooting

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Criminal charges will not be filed against a police officer in Maryland who fatally shot a man accused of threatening to hurt himself and...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ericbadmouth

EricBadMouth RT @Breaking911: Dramatic Police Body Cam Shows Fatal Shooting of ‘ER’ Actress Vanessa Marquez - https://t.co/JlKYfStcQD https://t.co/5PzNT… 9 hours ago

2BigDimples

TwoBigDimples Police Body Cam Shows Fatal Shooting of 'ER' Actress Vanessa Marquez #Topbuzz https://t.co/53bxyOf13E 10 hours ago

buzzctr

#HeadlineUSA RT @owlwoman911_: Police Body Cam Shows Fatal Shooting of ‘ER’ Actress Vanessa Marquez(She brandished a weapon) https://t.co/lvTRokakYz via… 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.