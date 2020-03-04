Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > William Shatner Divorce Settlement Includes Dogs, Horses and Semen

William Shatner Divorce Settlement Includes Dogs, Horses and Semen

TMZ.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
William Shatner and his ex-wife are divvying up all their assets, and we mean ALL -- because the settlement covers everything from dogs to land, to ashes of exes and yes ... horse semen. As you know, Bill filed to divorce Elizabeth back in December…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: William Shatner won horses and dogs in divorce

William Shatner won horses and dogs in divorce 00:33

 Actor William Shatner and his ex-wife split up their menagerie of pets in their divorce.

Recent related news from verified sources

You Might Do a Double Take Seeing What William Shatner Wants in His Divorce Settlement

William Shatner‘s desire to keep this in his divorce settlement might be surprising! – TMZ See what celebs voted during Super Tuesday! – Just Jared Jr See...
Just Jared

Semen, Horses, and Dogs? What William Shatner Requested from His Divorce Settlement with Ex Elizabeth


Extra

You Might Like


Tweets about this

snobiwan

Andrew Snowdon RT @PageSix: William Shatner gets horse semen in divorce settlement https://t.co/nhX1YX1eui https://t.co/sK4EAeMR4s 12 seconds ago

RememberPaoli

Remember LochTheScot UnExplained 😂😂😂😂 William Shatner awarded horse semen in his divorce settlement https://t.co/sxURjV1Yxf #FoxNews 5 minutes ago

jefflay1201

Jeff Williams Funniest headline ever. #semen William Shatner awarded horse semen in his divorce settlement https://t.co/B2OsS1fiHB #FoxNews 6 minutes ago

SandyAndreas5

SandyAndreas-Phault RT @pittman_george: Talk about a headline that can be taken the wrong way... 😂 William Shatner awarded horse semen in his divorce settleme… 7 minutes ago

POWER1079

POWER 107.9 William Shatner gets horse semen in divorce settlement with Elizabeth https://t.co/Hnuk4ig6zV https://t.co/HAYBIPp3QC 8 minutes ago

WJAM999

99.9 Jamz William Shatner gets horse semen in divorce settlement with Elizabeth https://t.co/JrLgKVoz0Q https://t.co/JAIb3o93Q5 8 minutes ago

CLOUTMediaGroup

CLOUT CHASERS MEDIA William Shatner gets horse semen in divorce settlement with Elizabeth https://t.co/0DZL1fBU4v https://t.co/autbAvZ2Jt 8 minutes ago

WXSJ973

WXSJ-JAMZ 97.3 Miami William Shatner gets horse semen in divorce settlement with Elizabeth https://t.co/RCHYqHNapK https://t.co/JDRECsvpNW 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.